Google's Historic ‚ÄòAI and Nuclear Power Leap‚Äô in Finland
Google plans a €13 billion investment in AI infrastructure in Finland, including its first nuclear power contract outside the U.S. The deal positions Finland as an attractive location for data centers, thanks to its low-carbon energy sources. This investment will bolster Finland's economy and infrastructure.
Alphabet's Google has announced a significant investment of €13 billion ($15.1 billion) in Finland, focusing on artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next two years. This includes signing a groundbreaking nuclear power contract outside the United States, aiming to secure up to 50% of the energy output of one of Finland's nuclear plants, managed by its operator Fortum.
Nuclear energy is pivotal for companies like Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, which are seeking sustainable and cost-efficient data center locations while addressing climate concerns. Google's Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat highlighted the importance of this move during a press briefing in Helsinki.
Beyond this, Google and Fortum are exploring further advancements in nuclear and renewable energy within Finland. Notably, Fortum's stock surged by 10%, significantly outperforming the Helsinki benchmark index's 1.4% rise. Google's AI investment in Finland marks its largest European endeavor yet, promising economic growth and job creation while reinforcing Finland and Europe's digital infrastructure and innovation capabilities.
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