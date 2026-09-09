Google's Groundbreaking AI & Nuclear Ventures in Finland

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, announced an investment of at least €13 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland over the next two years. This strategic move includes Google's inaugural nuclear power contract outside of the U.S., signed in collaboration with Fortum, Finland's nuclear plant operator, and comprises a 22-year purchase agreement for up to 50% of the energy output.

Finland's offering of large quantities of low-carbon energy makes it a strategic location for companies like Microsoft, TikTok's parent ByteDance, and Google, who are searching for data center sites while addressing energy affordability and meeting climate objectives. Google's Chief Investment Officer, Ruth Porat, emphasized the importance of this nuclear deal for the company's European agenda during a statement in Helsinki.

This undertaking in Finland marks Google's largest AI investment in Europe yet. It includes the construction of data centers, improvements to electricity grids, as well as new clean energy and battery projects. This project is expected to contribute approximately $3.6 billion to Finland's GDP during the construction phase and support around 7,000 jobs annually upon the project becoming fully operational.