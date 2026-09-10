Middle East Tensions Surge: Brent Crude Tops $100 As Energy Supply Threatens Global Markets

Brent crude futures exceeded $100 a barrel amid rising tensions in the Middle East after U.S. and Iranian tankers were attacked, disrupting energy supplies. The conflict escalates with further strikes, risking global oil flows, especially through vital routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:18 IST
Middle East Tensions Surge: Brent Crude Tops $100 As Energy Supply Threatens Global Markets

Brent crude futures surged past the $100 mark on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since late July. This price hike follows a series of attacks on shipping in the Middle East, involving both U.S. and Iranian tankers, leading to fears of exacerbated energy supply disruptions.

The oil market tightens as both nations engage in a tit-for-tat conflict, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. The latest hostilities underscore the fragility of the temporary agreement between the U.S. and Iran, initially aimed at de-escalating hostilities.

The Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, crucial oil transit routes, are at the center of these tensions. The current scenario could significantly impact global energy markets, ultimately affecting worldwide fuel prices and availability.

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