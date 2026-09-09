Stalemate Over EU Budget: Germany Calls for a Reality Check

Germany has raised concerns about the ongoing discussions regarding the future European Union budget, insisting that the financial figures must be reduced. This statement comes just before an important meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and EU Council President Antonio Costa.

The German government spokesperson stated that there is no viable basis yet for these budget discussions. The comments suggest that Germany is seeking considerable changes in the EU's financial planning.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday could be pivotal as leaders try to bridge gaps in negotiations concerning the economic direction of the Union.