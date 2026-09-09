Stalemate Over EU Budget: Germany Calls for a Reality Check

Ahead of crucial talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and EU Council President Antonio Costa, the German government has expressed skepticism over the future EU budget. A government spokesperson cited a lack of a viable basis for discussions and emphasized the need for budget reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:05 IST
Stalemate Over EU Budget: Germany Calls for a Reality Check
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Germany has raised concerns about the ongoing discussions regarding the future European Union budget, insisting that the financial figures must be reduced. This statement comes just before an important meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and EU Council President Antonio Costa.

The German government spokesperson stated that there is no viable basis yet for these budget discussions. The comments suggest that Germany is seeking considerable changes in the EU's financial planning.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday could be pivotal as leaders try to bridge gaps in negotiations concerning the economic direction of the Union.

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