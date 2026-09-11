BRICS Summit 2026: Forging Economic Networks and Resilience

The BRICS Business Forum is currently taking place in the national capital, forming a critical part of the BRICS Summit 2026. The event witnesses participation from business and government leaders across member nations, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal among others.

In his opening remarks, BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff emphasized that resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability are pivotal priorities, not just for governments but for businesses as well. Shroff praised India's BRICS chairmanship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for centering these four crucial areas in its agenda.

Shroff further highlighted that BRICS should be perceived as an interconnected economic network rather than merely a collection of large markets, underscoring how resources and technologies can be synergistic across the member economies. The forum serves as a vital platform for engaging private-sector perspectives with governmental policy discussions, influencing the BRICS economic priorities.

The forum sets the stage for the main BRICS Summit proceedings starting September 12, where leaders are expected to deliberate on enhancing strategic partnerships in trade, digital technology, and global governance. The summit will also focus on pressing issues such as global supply chain resilience, cross-border payment integration, and energy security.

Major initiatives expected to be addressed include developing SME sectors, expanding digital trade and artificial intelligence capabilities, fortifying energy security, and promoting climate resilience. Additionally, expanding the New Development Bank and reforming global financial and political institutions are slated as prominent agenda items.