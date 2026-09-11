BRICS Summit 2026: Forging Economic Networks and Resilience

The BRICS Business Forum, integral to the 2026 BRICS Summit, gathers business and government leaders to discuss priorities like resilience, innovation, and sustainability. Chaired by Jai Shroff, the forum sees BRICS as not just large markets but an economic network, enhancing intra-group cooperation and shaping future economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:53 IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Forging Economic Networks and Resilience
BRICS business forum underway in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The BRICS Business Forum is currently taking place in the national capital, forming a critical part of the BRICS Summit 2026. The event witnesses participation from business and government leaders across member nations, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal among others.

In his opening remarks, BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff emphasized that resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability are pivotal priorities, not just for governments but for businesses as well. Shroff praised India's BRICS chairmanship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for centering these four crucial areas in its agenda.

Shroff further highlighted that BRICS should be perceived as an interconnected economic network rather than merely a collection of large markets, underscoring how resources and technologies can be synergistic across the member economies. The forum serves as a vital platform for engaging private-sector perspectives with governmental policy discussions, influencing the BRICS economic priorities.

The forum sets the stage for the main BRICS Summit proceedings starting September 12, where leaders are expected to deliberate on enhancing strategic partnerships in trade, digital technology, and global governance. The summit will also focus on pressing issues such as global supply chain resilience, cross-border payment integration, and energy security.

Major initiatives expected to be addressed include developing SME sectors, expanding digital trade and artificial intelligence capabilities, fortifying energy security, and promoting climate resilience. Additionally, expanding the New Development Bank and reforming global financial and political institutions are slated as prominent agenda items.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026