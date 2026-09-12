Satellite Expansion and Lunar Innovation: Europe's Spacefront Advancements

Eutelsat unveiled its strategy to extend its OneWeb satellite network, committing €1 billion to procure 229 additional satellites from Airbus, with deployments anticipated through 2034. This forms part of their long-term vision for space connectivity.

In lunar advancements, NASA and IBM have collaborated on an AI model to assist in mapping the Moon's surface. This initiative leverages historical lunar data to inform future human exploration endeavors.

At a Paris summit, the Director General of the European Space Agency emphasized the necessity for unified satellite strategies among European nations. Meanwhile, the UK revealed significant investments in SpaceX services, marking a pivotal stance in military communications.