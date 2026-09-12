Satellite Expansion and Lunar Innovation: Europe's Spacefront Advancements

Eutelsat announced plans to expand its OneWeb network through a deal with Airbus, investing €1 billion in 229 new satellites. NASA and IBM released an AI model to help map the Moon. Europe's space chief called for coordination of satellite programs, while the UK increases its reliance on SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:27 IST
Satellite Expansion and Lunar Innovation: Europe's Spacefront Advancements
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Eutelsat unveiled its strategy to extend its OneWeb satellite network, committing €1 billion to procure 229 additional satellites from Airbus, with deployments anticipated through 2034. This forms part of their long-term vision for space connectivity.

In lunar advancements, NASA and IBM have collaborated on an AI model to assist in mapping the Moon's surface. This initiative leverages historical lunar data to inform future human exploration endeavors.

At a Paris summit, the Director General of the European Space Agency emphasized the necessity for unified satellite strategies among European nations. Meanwhile, the UK revealed significant investments in SpaceX services, marking a pivotal stance in military communications.

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