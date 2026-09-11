Europe's Satellite Surge: Power Plays in Space Operations

Satellite investments are skyrocketing in Europe as Eutelsat and Aerospacelab announce substantial contracts aimed at bolstering communication networks. Eutelsat's €1 billion deal with Airbus promises an expansion of its OneWeb network with additional satellites by 2034, reflecting ambitions to augment low Earth orbit capabilities.

A Belgian company, Aerospacelab, secured a €2.4 billion contract to construct a majority of the European Union's IRIS² satellites. This initiative aims to provide secure communications for governments and commercial users by the end of the decade. Such actions underscore Europe's determination to assert its presence in the domain of satellite communications.

Beyond Europe, significant collaborations include IBM and NASA's launch of an AI model for Moon exploration and the UK's continued investment in SpaceX's satellite services. These illustrate a broader global trend of technological innovation and international partnerships in the space sector.