Europe's Satellite Surge: Power Plays in Space Operations

Recent developments in Europe's satellite sector highlight significant investments and collaborations aimed at expanding communication networks and technological capabilities. Notable activities include contracts with Airbus and Aerospacelab, new AI advancements for lunar exploration, and a growing reliance on satellite services by countries like the UK. These initiatives reflect strategic efforts to bolster regional autonomy in space amidst international competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:28 IST
Europe's Satellite Surge: Power Plays in Space Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Satellite investments are skyrocketing in Europe as Eutelsat and Aerospacelab announce substantial contracts aimed at bolstering communication networks. Eutelsat's €1 billion deal with Airbus promises an expansion of its OneWeb network with additional satellites by 2034, reflecting ambitions to augment low Earth orbit capabilities.

A Belgian company, Aerospacelab, secured a €2.4 billion contract to construct a majority of the European Union's IRIS² satellites. This initiative aims to provide secure communications for governments and commercial users by the end of the decade. Such actions underscore Europe's determination to assert its presence in the domain of satellite communications.

Beyond Europe, significant collaborations include IBM and NASA's launch of an AI model for Moon exploration and the UK's continued investment in SpaceX's satellite services. These illustrate a broader global trend of technological innovation and international partnerships in the space sector.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026