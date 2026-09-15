Sabotage Strikes Dutch Rails Ahead of Parliament's State Opening

Train services in the Netherlands faced severe disruptions due to sabotage involving pipes attached to railways. The incident occurred hours before the ceremonial state opening of parliament. ProRail classified it as sabotage and investigations are underway to determine the motives and perpetrators behind the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:07 IST
Sabotage Strikes Dutch Rails Ahead of Parliament's State Opening
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Train services in the Netherlands were disrupted by deliberate acts of sabotage, affecting railways across the country. The incident occurred hours before the state opening of parliament, as confirmed by rail operator ProRail.

Pipes were discovered attached to tracks in over 20 locations, primarily in rural areas. The sabotage has been classified as an attack on railway infrastructure by ProRail spokesperson Joke van der Cruysen.

King Willem-Alexander was set to open a new parliamentary session with a speech on the government's 2027 budget plans. The disruption halted trains and affected international services, intensifying tensions amid ongoing budget-related protests.

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