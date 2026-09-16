A new study has revealed the remarkable complexity of the Roman Empire's road network, a continental-scale grand design spanning approximately 300,000 kilometers, fundamentally shaping transportation across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. This ancient marvel set the foundation for future infrastructure innovation.

In a groundbreaking discovery, Spanish paleontologists from the Dinopolis Foundation in Teruel have uncovered the first evidence of Diplodocus dinosaurs in Europe, thanks to fossil remains dating back 150 million years, challenging previous assumptions about the iconic species' geographic range.

In the realm of astrophysics, a bold theory has emerged suggesting Venus's lack of a moon might result from the planet consuming a former satellite, emphasizing the unique, slow rotational patterns that could have led to such cosmic cannibalism.