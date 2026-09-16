Fascinations of Ancient Rome and Space Adventures: A Peek into Current Science Breakthroughs

Current science events include a study on Roman Empire's road network, the first evidence of Diplodocus in Europe, theories about Venus swallowing its moon, SpaceX's Starfall mission, African wild dogs' migration, and discussions on U.S. orbital arms by Russia. SpaceX targets a significant Starship test on September 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:27 IST
Fascinations of Ancient Rome and Space Adventures: A Peek into Current Science Breakthroughs
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A new study has revealed the remarkable complexity of the Roman Empire's road network, a continental-scale grand design spanning approximately 300,000 kilometers, fundamentally shaping transportation across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. This ancient marvel set the foundation for future infrastructure innovation.

In a groundbreaking discovery, Spanish paleontologists from the Dinopolis Foundation in Teruel have uncovered the first evidence of Diplodocus dinosaurs in Europe, thanks to fossil remains dating back 150 million years, challenging previous assumptions about the iconic species' geographic range.

In the realm of astrophysics, a bold theory has emerged suggesting Venus's lack of a moon might result from the planet consuming a former satellite, emphasizing the unique, slow rotational patterns that could have led to such cosmic cannibalism.

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