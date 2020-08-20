Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-'I'm more a person of Jesus' says Vunipola as he defends protest decision

England rugby international Billy Vunipola says he refused to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement when the Premiership resumed last week as some elements of the anti-racism protests did not align with his religious beliefs.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:07 IST
Rugby-'I'm more a person of Jesus' says Vunipola as he defends protest decision

England rugby international Billy Vunipola says he refused to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement when the Premiership resumed last week as some elements of the anti-racism protests did not align with his religious beliefs. All 12 Premiership clubs decided on different gestures to show their support for anti-racism on their return to action.

While the majority of Saracens' players knelt before their 16-12 defeat by Bristol Bears on Saturday, Vunipola, a devout Christian, remained standing. "What I saw in terms of that movement was not aligned with what I believe in," the 27-year-old told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

"They were burning churches and Bibles. I can't support that. Even though I am a person of colour, I'm still more a person of, I guess, Jesus." It was not clear what incidents Vunipola was referring to.

Vunipola courted controversy last year when he "liked" an Instagram post by Australia's then-fullback Israel Folau that said "sinners" including drunks, atheists and gay people were going to "hell" if they did not repent. The Rugby Football Union issued Vunipola a formal warning and the England number eight said that while he was happy to have defended his faith, he could have adopted a different approach.

"The way Folau came out with it was very abrupt and direct. Sometimes the Gospel is direct. But at the same time, we need to accept people for who they are and what they want to do with their own lives. It's not for me to judge, it's for God," he said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean coronavirus infections fan out nationwide from church cluster

Novel coronavirus infections have spread nationwide from a church in the South Korean capital, raising fears that one of the worlds virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said on Thurs...

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods...

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinsons upcoming superhero flick The Batman will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.Filming for the comic book adventure film wa...

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Western Southern Open issued a statement Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020