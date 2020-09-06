HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Left Menu
Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-09-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 03:50 IST
Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1758 AUGER-ALIASSIME INTO LAST-16

Felix Auger-Aliassime eased into the last-16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career with a convincing 6-1 6-0 6-4 win over France's Corentin Moutet. The Canadian youngster will play the winner of the match between second seed Dominic Thiem and 2014 champion Marin Cilic.

1720 BERRETTINI AND PIRONKOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini beat Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 6-2, firing 40 winners and 13 aces past the Norwegian to set up a last-16 encounter with Russian 10th seed Andrey Rublev.

Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years, continued her dream run by beating Croatian Donna Vekic 6-4 6-1 in 64 minutes to move into the last-16. READ MORE:

1645 MLADENOVIC-BABOS WITHDRAWN FROM DOUBLES DRAW Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open women's doubles competition after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the tournament organisers said.

Mladenovic is one of 10 players who came in contact with France's Benoit Paire, who pulled out of the tournament after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 1620 SERENA SEALS COMEBACK WIN

Third seeded Serena Williams rallied from a set down to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 in a clash of former champions. 1600 POSPISIL, DE MINAUR THROUGH TO LAST-16

Canada's unseeded Vasek Pospisil overcame a mid-match blip to score an upset 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Spain's eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut. Pospisil will next face Australian Alex de Minaur, who also needed five sets to put away 11th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.

1410 MEDVEDEV CRUISES INTO FOURTH ROUND Russian Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, eased into the last 16 with a 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over American wildcard J.J. Wolf.

Third seed Medvedev, chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows. 1210 SAKKARI ELIMINATES ANISIMOVA IN 55 MINUTES

Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari was at her phenomenal best when she beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-3 6-1 in a match that lasted less than an hour at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Sakkari fired four aces and 11 winners past the 22nd seed, breaking her five times while Anisimova also made 28 unforced errors.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Play began in bright sunshine in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees.

Day six kicked off with Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari taking on American 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova. Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin are in action later on Saturday. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

