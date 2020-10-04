Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Brazilian Memo for 2020-21 ISL season

The 32-year-old joins CFC on the expiry of his contract at Jamshedpur FC, having spent the previous three campaigns there, the club said in a statement on Sunday Known for his versatility as a defensive midfielder and central defender, Memo is set to add experience and stability to Chennaiyin's ranks. "I am delighted to be a part of the Chennaiyin family.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:07 IST
Chennaiyin FC ropes in Brazilian Memo for 2020-21 ISL season

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has roped in Brazil's Emerson Gomes de Moura, better known as Memo, on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) starting next month. The 32-year-old joins CFC on the expiry of his contract at Jamshedpur FC, having spent the previous three campaigns there, the club said in a statement on Sunday Known for his versatility as a defensive midfielder and central defender, Memo is set to add experience and stability to Chennaiyin's ranks.

"I am delighted to be a part of the Chennaiyin family. The upcoming season will be fantastic, I am certain. It is a pity we won't be able to feel the warmth of the fans in the stands, as they are truly incredible and loyal," said an excited Memo from his hometown in Brazil. "Every time I have played in Chennai, I have truly felt their passion. They will always be in our thoughts, and we have to work hard and be united to achieve glory. A unique ISL awaits us, which will be a spectacle in itself." After playing extensively in the Brazilian lower division leagues, Memo came to India and joined Delhi Dynamos in the 2016 ISL season. Interestingly, he made his league debut in Delhi's 3-1 win over Chennaiyin at the Marina Arena in October 2016. Memo played 10 times that year and helped DDFC qualify for the semis.

Memo becomes CFC head coach Csaba László's second foreign signing, following Bosnian central defender Enes Sipović's acquisition. Defender Eli Sabiá and creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro have been retained from last season. "Memo is a solid addition to our squad. His rich experience of playing in the ISL will provide a huge boost, along with his versatility in key defensive areas. We have signed a proven and dependable individual in Memo, who is sure to hit the ground running," László said.

Memo moved to ISL entrants Jamshedpur FC in 2017 and was their mainstay. He didn't miss a single game, playing all 54 matches for JFC over the previous three seasons..

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12

India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks...

BEML puts in place 'catch-up' plan to make up for production backlog due to COVID impact

BEML has put in place a catch-up plan to make up for the production backlog induced by COVID- 19s adverse consequences, with manufacturing plants now operating near normal, its Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Kumar Hota said. The spre...

Fair, transparent process followed in MSIP bid: UIDAI on charges by tech cos

The Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI has said its tender for selecting managed services infrastructure provider MSIP has been evaluated, ensuring complete transparency, fairness and equity in accordance with stipulated norms. Tech majors IBM, Wip...

UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar CPI M Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government subverted justice in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the matter.They ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020