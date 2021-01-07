2023 Asian Cup to kick-off from June 16
The AFC Asian Cup China 2023 will take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023, across ten cities after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) confirmed the decision on Thursday.ANI | Kaula Lumpur | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:40 IST
In addition, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 will also be the longest in history, to be held across 31 days, three more than the 28-day showpiece in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, which was the first tournament to be expanded from 16 to 24 teams. The principle of the extension was to ensure teams were given the optimum recovery time taking into consideration the travelling distance across the ten cities in China. "The AFC Asian Cup continues to grow in stature and in prestige, with each edition surpassing all expectations and we are confident that the upcoming tournament in China will be the biggest and greatest in Asian football history," AFC General Secretary Dato' Windsor John said in a statement.
"We know that the Local Organising Committee and the Chinese Football Association will deliver a truly historic tournament in 2023. Already, we have seen the LOC make incredible progress in terms of infrastructure development despite the challenges we have seen across the world. "We applaud them for their commitment and hard work, and we are pleased to confirm the tournament dates, which represent another important milestone in our journey and plans to engage with more fans than ever before," he added.
Meanwhile, Shi Qiang, the General Secretary of the LOC said: "With the confirmation of the competition dates, the LOC will be able to organise the preparatory work precisely and systematically. Now the preparatory work, including professional football stadium construction, competition organisation, event support, volunteers' programme, is proceeding well as scheduled. We will work together with the AFC, to host a wonderful tournament." (ANI)
