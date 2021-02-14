Left Menu

Rugby-Kolisi leaves Stormers ahead of expected switch to Durban-based Sharks

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has ended his 11-year stay with South Africa’s Stormers and is expected to be unveiled by the Durban-based Sharks in the coming week.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:21 IST
Rugby-Kolisi leaves Stormers ahead of expected switch to Durban-based Sharks
Kolisi, 29, captained the Springboks to their 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph and is a hugely popular figure in the country with a rag to riches story. Image Credit: pixabay

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has ended his 11-year stay with South Africa's Stormers and is expected to be unveiled by the Durban-based Sharks in the coming week. The move has long been mooted, with Western Province Rugby confirming on Sunday they had released Kolisi early from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of October, having accepted a transfer fee from an unnamed team.

The loose-forward is the second-most capped player for the team in Super Rugby with 118 appearances, just behind Schalk Burger (123), though the Cape Town-based side and the Sharks will compete in Europe's PRO14 competition from 2021. Kolisi, 29, captained the Springboks to their 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph and is a hugely popular figure in the country with a rag to riches story.

His move to Durban follows the acquisition in January of a 51 percent stake in the Sharks by a United States consortium, MVM Holdings, that is headed by South African-born New York attorney Marco Masotti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border Congress leader Antony....

Spain: 5.3 Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement

Voting has started in Spains northeastern Catalonia on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election that will test the regions secessionist movement.Salvador Illa, who was in charge of Spains coronavirus re...

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.The mo...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extensionand laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructureprojects in different sectors, including railways, in TamilNadu, describing them as symb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021