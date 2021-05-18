Left Menu

In a first, AIBA announces USD 400,000 prize fund for Asian Boxing Championships

For the second, the prize money is USD 5,000 and for both bronze medallists, it is USD 2,500 USD each, the world body announced in a statement.AIBA President Umar Kremlev said the decision will motivate the boxers to do their best.Boxers should receive a reward for their hard work.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:15 IST
In a first, AIBA announces USD 400,000 prize fund for Asian Boxing Championships

In an unprecedented move, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Tuesday announced a prize fund of USD 400,000 for the upcoming Asian Championships in Dubai, which will also feature India's top pugilists.

The tournament, which was originally planned in India but shifted to Dubai because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on May 24. It will feature both the men's women's competitions.

''For the boxers who take first place, both men and women, the award is USD 10,000. For the second, the prize money is USD 5,000 and for both bronze medallists, it is USD 2,500 USD each,'' the world body announced in a statement.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev said the decision will motivate the boxers to do their best.

''Boxers should receive a reward for their hard work. Not only will money motivate athletes, but also ensure the financial stability of them and their families,'' he said.

''All we do is for the sake of our boxers, they are our most important persons. I wish all the participants of the Asian Championships to show their best in the ring and stay healthy,'' he added.

India's challenge will be spearheaded by six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and defending gold-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) among others.

Along with India, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen are registered to attend the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeover

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexham into a TV series, the FX network said on Tuesday. Welcome to Wrexham, will trace the efforts of the two actors, both of them ...

British Indian chemist in Millennium Tech Prize winning team for revolutionary DNA tech

Cambridge University chemists Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman were on Tuesday declared the winners of the 2020 Millennium Technology Prize, a prestigious global science and technology prize awarded for their development of revol...

AAP, BJP spar over admission in COVID care centres in Delhi

The AAP and the BJP locked horns on Tuesday over admission of patients in COVID-19 care centres in the national capital.AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP-led civic body of wilful negligence in admitting patients in the 150-bed Covid...

Blue Star incorporate new subsidiary 'Blue Star Climatech'

Cooling products maker Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday said it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary Blue Star Climatech to carry out manufacturing and deal in line with the mainline of business of the company.We hereby inform that the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021