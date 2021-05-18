In a first, AIBA announces USD 400,000 prize fund for Asian Boxing Championships

In an unprecedented move, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Tuesday announced a prize fund of USD 400,000 for the upcoming Asian Championships in Dubai, which will also feature India's top pugilists.

The tournament, which was originally planned in India but shifted to Dubai because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on May 24. It will feature both the men's women's competitions.

''For the boxers who take first place, both men and women, the award is USD 10,000. For the second, the prize money is USD 5,000 and for both bronze medallists, it is USD 2,500 USD each,'' the world body announced in a statement.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev said the decision will motivate the boxers to do their best.

''Boxers should receive a reward for their hard work. Not only will money motivate athletes, but also ensure the financial stability of them and their families,'' he said.

''All we do is for the sake of our boxers, they are our most important persons. I wish all the participants of the Asian Championships to show their best in the ring and stay healthy,'' he added.

India's challenge will be spearheaded by six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and defending gold-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) among others.

Along with India, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen are registered to attend the competition.

