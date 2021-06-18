Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit

Jacob deGrom pitched three perfect innings before exiting with right shoulder soreness, but the Mets' bullpen finished the job as New York earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Seven New York pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Mets will look to complete a four-game series sweep Thursday.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president considering cap of 10,000 spectators -newspaper

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said in an interview she was considering adopting a cap of 10,000 spectators for the city's Olympic stadiums, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government has decided to ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo, but there are lingering public concerns that next month's Olympics could trigger a surge in infections.

Golf-Henley grabs U.S. Open clubhouse lead, Mickelson struggles

Russell Henley matched his U.S. Open career low to grab the clubhouse lead at Torrey Pines while Phil Mickelson's bid to complete the career Grand Slam in his home city was in peril after a fog-delayed start to the first round on Thursday. World number 63 Henley, who entered the week riding a string of poor results, birdied his final hole for a four-under-par 67 that left him one shot clear of former British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Rick Carlisle resigns as Mavericks coach

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle resigned on Thursday. Owner Mark Cuban said in a team statement Carlisle stepped down, which comes one day after Cuban fired president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson.

Golf-Wise word helps agitated Armitage make tidy Open start

A wise word of advice from old friend Tommy Fleetwood helped an agitated Marcus Armitage calm down and shoot a tidy even-par 71 in the opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday. As if Armitage was not nervous enough prepping for his long-awaited Open debut, the situation was hardly helped when fog caused tee times to be delayed by 90 minutes at Torrey Pines.

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but aims for Olympics

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but her agent said on Thursday that the world number two will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics. Japan's Osaka quit the French Open last month following her first-round victory after organisers fined her $15,000 and threatened her with expulsion from the tournament when she refused to attend mandatory post-match press conferences.

Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career. The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon -- which starts on June 28 -- was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding claycourt season where he played in five tournaments.

Tennis-Thiem withdraws from Tokyo Olympics with eye on defending U.S. Open crown

Austria's Dominic Thiem withdrew from the Olympics on Thursday, saying he did not feel ready to give his best in Tokyo but was looking forward to competing at Wimbledon this month and defending his U.S. Open title later this year. Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, has endured a torrid season with a 9-8 win-loss record in 2021. A French Open finalist in 2018 and 2019, Thiem was knocked out in the first round at Roland Garros this year.

Athletics-Houlihan can compete at U.S. trials despite ban - USTA

Shelby Houlihan will be allowed to compete in the 1,500 metres and 5,000m at the U.S. Olympic trials despite receiving a four-year ban for testing positive for an anabolic steroid pending an appeal, USA Track & Field (USATF) said on Thursday. The 28-year-old American record-holder said this week the Athletics Integrity Unit informed her in January that a test showed she had returned an "adverse analytical finding" for nandrolone.

Rugby-U.S. name experienced Kelter, Doyle in women's Olympic sevens squad

USA Rugby named its squad for the women's Olympic rugby sevens on Thursday, with two veterans from the Rio Games among those hoping to bring home the Stars and Stripes' first-ever Olympic medal in the event. The team lost in the quarter=finals in 2016, the first year the event featured in the Olympics, and is ranked sixth by World Rugby, after finishing fourth in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

