Soccer-Lukaku arrives in London to complete Chelsea move - reports

The 28-year-old is set for a 97.5 million-pound ($135.26 million) move from Serie A to the Champions League holders. Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Lukaku flew to London's Biggin Hill airport by private jet from Nice with his agent Federico Pastorello after spending the afternoon in Monaco.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:05 IST
Belgian international Romelu Lukaku arrived in London to complete what would be a club record signing by Chelsea for the Inter Milan striker, British and Italian media reported on Wednesday. The 28-year-old is set for a 97.5 million-pound ($135.26 million) move from Serie A to the Champions League holders.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Lukaku flew to London's Biggin Hill airport by private jet from Nice with his agent Federico Pastorello after spending the afternoon in Monaco. Britain's Sky Sports television reported he had a medical in Milan earlier in the week and was set to sign a five-year contract.

Chelsea were playing Spain's Villarreal in the European Super Cup in Belfast. The now-prolific striker joined Chelsea in 2011 but made only 15 appearances and was sold to Everton in 2014 after loan spells at West Bromwich Albion. He moved to Manchester United in 2017 before heading to Italy in 2019.

Lukaku scored 24 league goals in the 2020-21 season to help Inter clinch their first Serie A title in 11 years. ($1 = 0.7208 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

