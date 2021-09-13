Sports News Roundup: FIA will investigate latest Hamilton-Verstappen collision; Max Scherzer gets 3,000th strikeout in Dodgers win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

China's elite snowboarders herald new wave of Olympians

As elite snowboarder Liu Jiayu trains for the 2022 Winter Olympics, it's not just her platinum blond-streaked ponytail that stands out - she also has a colourful, personal and public social media presence, a relative rarity for Chinese athletes. Instagram pictures show her performing tricks in midair, or even making an obscene gesture as she stares stonily into the camera.

Motor racing-FIA will investigate latest Hamilton-Verstappen collision

Formula One's governing body will investigate Sunday's Italian Grand Prix crash between title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton because it was 'unusual', according to race director Michael Masi. The Australian said that although the collision was relatively low-speed, the FIA's safety experts would still take a look.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer gets 3,000th strikeout in Dodgers win

Max Scherzer allowed one hit over eight innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep. Scherzer took a perfect game into the eighth inning before Eric Hosmer pulled a double just out of the reach of right fielder Mookie Betts with one out. It was the only baserunner Scherzer allowed.

NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally to edge Browns

Patrick Mahomes passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half, as the host Kansas City Chiefs didn't lead until the fourth quarter but edged the Cleveland Browns 33-29 on the first Sunday of the NFL season. Cleveland punter Jamie Gillan failed to handle a snap with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs tackled him for a fourth-down loss at the Browns' 15. Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce three plays later for an 8-yard touchdown and the winning score with 7:04 remaining.

Tennis - Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men's tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have helped the Serbian become the first man to complete a calendar year Grand Slam in 52 years.

Raducanu says Grand Slam triumph pleased her 'tough' parents

British teenager Emma Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world with her improbable U.S. Open success, said on Monday during a whirlwind media tour that her accomplishment not only took her by surprise but also satisfied her hard-to-please parents. The 18-year-old beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, on Saturday to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title after a fairytale run she never dreamed was possible when she arrived in New York.

Motor racing-Ricciardo earns drive in Earnhardt's car, thinks of Senna

Daniel Ricciardo will get to drive the 1984 NASCAR Chevrolet Monte Carlo of his late idol Dale Earnhardt Sr after winning Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix but the smiling Australian can sense a better deal. McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown, who has the original number three Wrangler-liveried coupe in his collection, promised Ricciardo back in March a test in the car if he stood on the podium this season.

Raducanu can become one of world's most marketable athletes

Emma Raducanu's astonishing U.S. Open triumph could lead to a pot of gold worth around 20 million pounds ($27.7 million) over the next two years and that may be just the start, according to sports marketing experts. The 18-year-old Briton was almost unheard before reaching the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon, having earned around $40,000 since her senior debut three years ago.

Tennis-2021 WTA Finals moved from Shenzhen to Guadalajara

The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China this year and will begin on Nov. 8, the WTA Tour said on Monday. The WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-Djokovic denied as stars are born on New York stage

The coronation of new champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev left tennis fans salivating at the prospect of what is to come as the curtain dropped on Grand Slam tennis for another year at the end of the U.S. Open on Sunday. The fans were back at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after last year's COVID-19-enforced lockout and they witnessed drama worthy of any stage at the Broadway theatres only a few miles away.

