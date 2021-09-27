Sports News Roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead; Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the host Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 win Sunday that broke a tie for the top American League wild-card spot. Judge was given new life after foul-tipping a 1-2 fastball from Boston reliever Adam Ottavino that Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez dropped. Judge smoked the very next pitch from Ottavino to plate runners from second and third with one out.

Tennis-Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev clinched the Laver Cup for Team Europe with a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 win over Team World's Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov on Sunday in Boston. Team Europe entered the final day of the event needing one victory from any of the four scheduled matches to secure the win and wasted no time as they picked it up in the lead encounter for an insurmountable 14-1 lead.

Tennis-Osaka feels the 'itch' to play again

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka looks set to return to tennis shortly after getting "that itch" to play again. Osaka said at the U.S. Open earlier this month that she would take a break from the game to concentrate on her mental health following a third round defeat by Leylah Fernandez.

Europe face tough task to win back Ryder Cup against 'scary' Americans

Following Europe's Ryder Cup thrashing by the United States at Whistling Straits former captain Colin Montgomerie summed up neatly the challenge facing the next incumbent in the job. "I don't envy whoever is in charge in Rome," the Scot, whose team won a thriller at Celtic Manor in 2010, told Britain's talkSPORT radio station on Monday.

NFL roundup: Justin Herbert, Chargers surprise Chiefs

Justin Herbert drove Los Angeles to a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining Sunday as the Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 in a wild AFC West division matchup at Kansas City, Mo. An interception by Alohi Gillman enabled the Chargers to take possession at their 41 with 1:42 remaining. The pick was the second Los Angeles swiped from Patrick Mahomes, who suffered just his third defeat in 19 starts against AFC West opponents.

Tennis-Federer calls for evolution in player-media relationship

The relationship between tennis players and the media needs to evolve and the sport must also do more to help the younger generation deal with negative comments on social media, Roger Federer said. The issue of players' mental health came into the spotlight after Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/osaka-withdraws-french-open-following-row-over-media-boycott-2021-05-31 from the French Open in a row with tournament officials over media duties.

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren

Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk means there is unlikely to be a world heavyweight unification fight between Britons Joshua and Tyson Fury, promoter Frank Warren said. Joshua was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend.

Hamilton can add 20 more wins to his record 100, says Brawn

Lewis Hamilton could stretch his record tally of race wins to 120 after becoming the first Formula One driver to reach a century, the sport's managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday. The seven-times world champion, who will turn 37 in January, has two more seasons on his Mercedes contract and few doubt he will taste further success.

Hamilton hits 100 but engine concerns hang over title bid

Lewis Hamilton retook the lead in the Formula One championship with his 100th win in Russia on Sunday but engine concerns are hanging over the Mercedes driver's bid for a record eighth title. Team mate Valtteri Bottas took a hit and started 16th on the grid in Sochi after Mercedes replaced some power unit elements in his car.

Tennis-Kwon the first South Korean to win on ATP Tour in 18 years

Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean to win on the ATP Tour since Lee Hyung-taik in 2003 after the 23-year-old defeated Australian James Duckworth 7-6(6) 6-3 in the Astana Open final on Sunday. Kwon trailed 6-3 in the first set tie-break before saving three set points in the ATP 250 event in Nur-Sultan.

(With inputs from agencies.)