Soccer-Colombia without Falcao for World Cup qualifiers
Radamel Falcao will miss Colombia's World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay through injury, the national federation said on Monday. Colombia are fourth in the South American standings, occupying the last qualifying spot for next year's World Cup finals. They face Brazil away on Friday and Paraguay at home next Tuesday.
The Colombian federation said that the 35-year-old sustained the injury in Rayo Vallecano's LaLiga game against Real Madrid last Saturday.
"Radamel Falcao suffered a tear in his right thigh adductor muscle," Rayo Vallecano said in a statement, adding he would be out of action for three to four weeks.
They face Brazil away on Friday and Paraguay at home next Tuesday.
