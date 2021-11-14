Rugby-England's stand-in hooker Blamire continues unlikely try-scoring run

Jamie Blamire has played more games for England than he has had Premiership starts for his club Newcastle, but the back-up hooker has already scored a remarkable six international tries after finishing off England's 32-15 win over Australia on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored on debut against the United States in July, marked his first start with a hat-trick against Canada, added another against Tonga last week and, after replacing Jamie George at halftime on Saturday, galloped 60 metres in the 80th minute to send the Twickenham fans home singing his praises. It is an astonishing return for a player who remains very much on the periphery at his club as, not for the first time, coach Eddie Jones sees something that his club coaches don't.

"Jamie is a young hooker but we think he can make a test hooker - I think he set a (forwards) record today with a try in four games in a row," Jones said. Jones was also delighted with the performance of debutant prop Bevan Rodd, who joined the squad only on Thursday after Ellis Genge was ruled out through COVID.

"He comes into the camp and has one training session and makes his debut against a guy who has 113 caps (James Slipper)," Jones said. "He played 65 minutes, which is a remarkable effort for a young prop." Man of the match fullback Freddie Steward, who scored England's other try after seven minutes, also earned praise from his coach.

"I thought the first try we scored was probably one of the best tries scored by an England side," Jones said. "The handling, the running lines - we want to do more of that. "Freddie Steward has a good head on him, he wants to improve, he has good awareness of where the ball is, is a good communicator and is the most courageous England fullback in the air since Mike Brown."

Flanker Courtney Lawes was also impressed by Steward. "He is class, and against South Africa next week that's going to be massive for us," he said. "He has just come in with so much confidence, it's awesome to see. Playing in front of a full Twickenham, he has taken to it like a duck to water. It's really impressive to see and l look forward to watching him and his career grow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)