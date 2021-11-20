Left Menu

Tata Steel Chess: Arjun Erigaisi takes sole lead in blitz event

There are as many rounds remaining before the winner is decided.

Indian teenager Arjun Erigaisi raced into the lead in blitz event a day after his stunning triumph in the rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess tournament here on Saturday.

He will go into the final day of the blitz event as the sole leader.

A day after Erigaisi held off a strong challenge from world number four Levon Aronian in the final round to clinch the rapid title, the 18-year-old, who is rated highly by Viswanathan Anand, was on 6.5 points at the end of the ninth round on Saturday. There are as many rounds remaining before the winner is decided.

The blitz segment of the tournament promised to be an exciting event with India women's No. 2 Harika Dronavalli, and young sensations D. Gukesh, Nihal Sarin and Raunak Sadhwani joining the field of players. With Adhiban missing out due to health issues, the organisers decided to swap in rapid group winner Erigaisi, making the field more enthralling. In round one, India No. 2 Vidit Gujrathi and Iranian GM Parham Maghsoodloo were the only players to win the game as the other three boards ended in a draw. Gujrathi pressed against Sadhwani in an equal pawn endgame with rook and bishop and board and eventually got the better of the Indian junior. Maghsoodloo won against Shankland as his pawn rolled down the centre threatening to queen towards the end of the game.

