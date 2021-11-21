Left Menu

Stadium 974 in Qatar declared 'ready' to host FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar on Saturday unveiled the Stadium 974, the latest venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the stadium will host its first match on November 30 when the UAE and Syria go head-to-head on the opening day of the Arab Cup.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 10:17 IST
Qatar on Saturday unveiled the Stadium 974, the latest venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the stadium will host its first match on November 30 when the UAE and Syria go head-to-head on the opening day of the Arab Cup. According to Qatar 2022, the venue - formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud - is made primarily from shipping containers and is located close to Doha Port, directly opposite the spectacular West Bay skyline. The innovative design means this is the first fully demountable stadium in FIFA World Cup history.

Stadium 974 is the seventh tournament venue to be completed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and follows Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt and Al Thumama in being declared ready to host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will kick off on November 21 next year. "We are very proud to announce the completion of Stadium 974. This is yet another milestone on the road to 2022 as we edge closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world," H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC, said in a statement.

"We consider this innovative venue a game-changer for future mega-event hosts. It is another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup will leave," he added. Stadium 974 will host seven matches up to the round of the 16th stage during Qatar 2022. During the FIFA Arab Cup, which will take place from November 30 to December 18, the 40,000-capacity stadium will host six matches, including the first semi-final and third-place play-off.

According to the organisers, the stadium's new name reflects the number of shipping containers used in the development and is also Qatar's international dialling code. The name also reflects the stadium's location as the gateway to Qatar, being close to Hamad International Airport, Doha Airport and Hamad Port. (ANI)

