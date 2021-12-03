Left Menu

Cricket-Dutch cricket team arrive home after South Africa series called off

The Netherlands cricket team arrived back home on Friday, a week after the three-match one-day international series in South Africa was called off after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Updated: 03-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:59 IST
The Netherlands cricket team arrived back home on Friday, a week after the three-match one-day international series in South Africa was called off after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The first ODI in Pretoria last Friday was abandoned due to rain before the rest of the series was cancelled as travel bans were imposed on southern African countries.

The Dutch side took a week to secure passage home and they will now be forced into quarantine. The Netherlands Cricket Union said the squad had taken several COVID-19 tests in South Africa and would undergo more on Friday. No member of the team has tested positive.

Those players who live in Britain will stay in quarantine in the Netherlands for 10 days before travelling on, while home-based players could undertake their quarantine at home. Earlier this week, the Dutch women's cricket side returned after a World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe was abandoned. They were forced to take four flights before eventually touching down in Amsterdam, officials said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rohith Nair)

