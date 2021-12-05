Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Olympic champion Goggia earns second downhill win at Lake Louise

Italian Olympic champion Sofia Goggia swept the competition for a second straight day at Lake Louise on Saturday, winning the women's Alpine World Cup downhill as American Breezy Johnson once again had to settle for second. Goggia finished in one minute 48.42 seconds, slightly slower than her winning time on Friday but impressive nonetheless, with Johnson 0.84 seconds behind and Swiss Corinne Suter taking third in snowy and cloudy conditions at the Canadian ski resort.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 02:59 IST
Alpine skiing-Olympic champion Goggia earns second downhill win at Lake Louise
It was Goggia's sixth straight downhill victory, after the 29-year-old won the downhill crystal globe for a second time last season. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italian Olympic champion Sofia Goggia swept the competition for a second straight day at Lake Louise on Saturday, winning the women's Alpine World Cup downhill as American Breezy Johnson once again had to settle for second.

Goggia finished in one minute 48.42 seconds, slightly slower than her winning time on Friday but impressive nonetheless, with Johnson 0.84 seconds behind and Swiss Corinne Suter taking third in snowy and cloudy conditions at the Canadian ski resort. "It's really a joyful day," said Goggia, who suffered a knee injury in January. "I think I made a really solid run... I knew the points in which I had to be really fast."

It was Goggia's sixth straight downhill victory, after the 29-year-old won the downhill crystal globe for a second time last season. Twice Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States, who won in 2017 at Lake Louise but finished 26th on Friday, put in another frustrating performance as she finished 3.44 seconds off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021