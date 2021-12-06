Motor racing-Hamilton wins crazy, twice-halted Saudi GP

Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to send the Formula One world championship into a winner-takes-all final showdown with the Mercedes driver and Red Bull's Max Verstappen level on points.

On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the race took almost as many twists and turns as the rollercoaster season with crashes, safety cars, red flags, claims of dirty driving, penalties, collisions and angry exchanges with race director Michael Masi.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton took the bonus point for fastest lap to level with Verstappen on 369.5 points after 20 races.

