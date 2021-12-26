Soccer-Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will miss the team's next two Premier League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, the English club said on Saturday. Villa said that Gerrard, who joined https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ava-idUKKBN2HW14H the club last month, is isolating.

The 41-year-old will miss Sunday's game at home to Chelsea and Tuesday's trip to Leeds United. "Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19," the club statement read https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/december/25/gerrard-to-miss-chelsea-and-leeds-fixtures.

