Soccer-Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test

"Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19," the club statement read https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/december/25/gerrard-to-miss-chelsea-and-leeds-fixtures.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 00:05 IST
The 41-year-old will miss Sunday's game at home to Chelsea and Tuesday's trip to Leeds United. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will miss the team's next two Premier League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, the English club said on Saturday. Villa said that Gerrard, who joined https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ava-idUKKBN2HW14H the club last month, is isolating.

The 41-year-old will miss Sunday's game at home to Chelsea and Tuesday's trip to Leeds United. "Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19," the club statement read https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/december/25/gerrard-to-miss-chelsea-and-leeds-fixtures.

