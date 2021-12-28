Left Menu

National Race Walking C'ships to be held in Ranchi on Feb 5 and 6

The ninth edition of National Open Race Walking Championships, a qualifying event for next years World Championships, will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on February 5 and 6.The championships will have 35km and 20km race walk events for men and 20km event for women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:29 IST
National Race Walking C'ships to be held in Ranchi on Feb 5 and 6
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ninth edition of the National Open Race Walking Championships, a qualifying event for next year's World Championships, will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on February 5 and 6.

The championships will have 35km and 20km race walk events for men and 20km events for women. There will also be 10km events for both U-10 men and women.

The Standard Operating Procedure issued by the central and state governments will be followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Athletics Federation of India said.

''The championships will be held in accordance with the World Athletics Competition & Technical Rules & Indian Athletics Manual,'' it said.

The championships will also be a qualifying event for the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA, from July 15-24. Last year, the championship was held at the same venue from February 13 to 14. Olympian Manish Rawat of Uttarakhand had won the inaugural men's 35km event, which was held in India for the first time, with a time of 2:49:12. The women's 35km race walk event was not held last year due to lack of entries. The same will not be held this year also as it is not mentioned in the circular issued by the AFI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021