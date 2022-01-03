Shivam Dube, video analyst test positive

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:37 IST
Shivam Dube Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad.

''Yes, the two have tested positive for COVID19 and Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement,'' a source told PTI on Monday.

The 28-year-old Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India.

He was originally named in Mumbai's squad for their matches against Maharashtra and Delhi.

The squad was picked by the senior selection committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions are placed in Elite Group C and will play their league matches in Kolkata.

The team is leaving for Kolkata on Monday.

