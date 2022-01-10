Left Menu

Tennis-American Brooksby out of Australian Open due to COVID-19

American Jenson Brooksby has pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure to Melbourne, the 21-year-old said. I was scheduled to fly out tomorrow but my coach and I tested positive for COVID this morning," Brooksby said on Instagram. "It isn't easy to miss a Slam; there are many out there who have suffered worse so I can't complain.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 07:34 IST
Tennis-American Brooksby out of Australian Open due to COVID-19

American Jenson Brooksby has pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure to Melbourne, the 21-year-old said. Brooksby climbed from outside the top 300 at the start of 2021 to a career-high 56 by November following his run to the Newport final and the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

The ATP Newcomer of the Year was set to make his Australian Open debut. "Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from the @australianopen. I was scheduled to fly out tomorrow but my coach and I tested positive for COVID this morning," Brooksby said on Instagram.

"It isn't easy to miss a Slam; there are many out there who have suffered worse so I can't complain. I look forward to making my Aussie Open debut next year. Stay safe." The first Grand Slam of the year begins on Jan. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022