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Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP's Post-Election Fuel Price Hike Plan

Abhishek Banerjee, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress, criticized the BJP-led government for potentially raising fuel prices after elections and failing to alleviate West Bengal's fuel crisis. He accused the BJP of neglecting public welfare, spreading false promises, and creating social divisions while emphasizing TMC's initiatives in education and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:07 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP's Post-Election Fuel Price Hike Plan
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee voiced concerns over the potential increase in fuel prices by the BJP-led central government post-elections. Speaking in Jhargram, Banerjee accused the Modi administration of perpetuating economic hardships on citizens by failing to address the ongoing fuel crisis in West Bengal.

Banerjee challenged the BJP to pledge against raising LPG and fuel prices for five years, a promise he claims they will not make. He criticized their alleged neglect of citizens' welfare and accused them of spreading false narratives against TMC's socio-economic initiatives, including schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' for women.

The TMC leader further alleged that the BJP is responsible for societal divisions and mistreatment of opposition leaders. Highlighting TMC's achievements in restoring peace and enhancing infrastructure in tribal regions, Banerjee questioned the sincerity of BJP's promises in election campaigns.

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