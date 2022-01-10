Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Stokes still hopes to play in fifth test: Anderson

All-rounder Ben Stokes hopes to be fit enough for the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia despite suffering a side strain while bowling in Sydney, England team mate James Anderson said.

Updated: 10-01-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:03 IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

All-rounder Ben Stokes hopes to be fit enough for the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia despite suffering a side strain while bowling in Sydney, England teammate James Anderson said. Stokes was treated for tightness in his left side just before lunch on the second day of the fourth test and has had a scan to determine the seriousness of the injury.

While Stokes did not bowl in the second innings, he chipped in with the bat, scoring 60 runs as England held on for a draw. "He's already saying that it feels a bit better," Anderson told https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/59931814 the BBC on Sunday.

"He's still got his sights on playing that fifth test," Anderson added that Stokes' willingness to play through the pain showed how committed he was to the team.

"It shows what playing for this team means to him," Anderson said. "Even though we're 3-0 down. It would be very easy for him to say 'I've pulled my side, I'll go home and get it sorted'.

"If you've never pulled your side, you don't know what pain like that is like. Every breath, you feel it. There are certain movements that are really painful." The fifth test will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart between Jan. 14-18. Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.

