Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Belgian Pieters holds nerve to secure victory in Abu Dhabi

Thomas Pieters sealed his sixth European Tour title with a one-shot victory in a thrilling final round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Belgian carded a level-par 72 in testing conditions at Yas Links to hold off the chasing pack.

Beijing Games had 72 COVID cases, none athletes, among early arrivals

Beijing Olympics organisers said on Sunday they had confirmed 72 cases of COVID-19 among 2,586 Games-related personnel entering China from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22, with no cases among 171 athletes and team officials arriving in that period. Final preparations are taking place for the Winter Games amid a global surge in cases of the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant. The Games are set to take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20 inside a "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

Report: Tom Brady weighing retirement

Retirement watch begins in Tampa Bay if Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are eliminated from the NFC playoffs on Sunday. Brady, 44, is planning to take "a month or longer" to decide whether to play in 2022, ESPN reported before the Buccaneers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs.

Top 25 roundup: Marquette stays hot, tops No. 20 Xavier

Justin Lewis scored 20 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds as host Marquette knocked off No. 20 Xavier 75-64 Sunday in Milwaukee for its sixth straight win. The freshman shot 7 of 14 from the field and hit 4 of 7 shots from long distance. He had eight more rebounds than anyone else on his team.

Tennis-Berrettini serves big to see off Carreno Busta

World number seven Matteo Berrettini defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6(4) 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time. Berrettini, coming off a marathon five-set win over Carlos Alcaraz, showed no signs of fatigue as he struck 57 winners including 28 aces against Carreno Busta on a warm evening at Rod Laver Arena.

Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Games

Dozens of people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group protested in Istanbul on Sunday, calling for a boycott of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of the minority. The protesters gathered outside the city's Turkish Olympic Committee building, waving the blue-and-white flags of the independence movement of East Turkestan, a group Beijing says threatens the stability of its far western region of Xinjiang.

Soccer-Liverpool edge closer to City, Chelsea back to winning ways

Liverpool took advantage of Manchester City's dropped points with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, taking a small bite out of City's commanding lead of the Premier League. It was far from vintage form for Liverpool who led 2-0 after a dominant first half but needed a late penalty by Fabinho to quell a stirring Palace fightback at Selhurst Park.

Alpine skiing-Curtoni wins Cortina d'Ampezzo super-G as Goggia crashes out

Elena Curtoni won World Cup super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday as fellow Italian Sofia Goggia crashed, a little over two weeks before the speed events at the Beijing Olympic Games. Goggia, who leads the downhill World Cup standings, lost her balance in the third section of the treacherous course and appeared to twist a knee before getting up and slowly skiing down the piste.

Alpine skiing-Feuz heads to Beijing on back of Kitzbuehel triumph

Switzerland's Beat Feuz heads to the Beijing Olympics in top form after winning the prestigious men's downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday with a time of 1:56.68. Twice Olympic medallist Feuz led a Swiss one-two on the podium with overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt in second place, 0.21 seconds behind Feuz.

Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended one game for flagrant foul

The NBA on Sunday suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen for one game without pay for his flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on Friday night. Byron Spruell, president of league operations, announced the suspension, saying Allen made "unnecessary and excessive contact" with Caruso, resulting in "substantial injury" to the Bulls' guard. Allen was ejected from the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)