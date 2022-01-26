Soccer-Watford appoint former England coach Hodgson as interim manager
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:40 IST
Watford have named former England and Liverpool coach Roy Hodgson as their manager after sacking Claudio Ranieri on Monday following their 3-0 defeat at home by Norwich City, which left them in 19th place, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
"The ex-England national team boss is joined by his trusted assistant Ray Lewington. Hodgson and Lewington begin preparations immediately for Watford's next Premier League fixture, away to Burnley on Saturday Feb. 5," the club said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- England
- Liverpool
- Norwich City
- Watford
- Burnley
- Claudio Ranieri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England spinner Matt Parkinson extends contract with Lancashire Cricket
Cricket-England's Billings '100% ready' if handed test debut in Hobart
England all-rounder Lewis Gregory extends contract with Somerset until 2023
Soccer-Salah 'not asking for crazy stuff' in Liverpool contract talks
Cricket-England add batter Brook to T20 squad for West Indies tour