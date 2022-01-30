Soccer-Asian champions Al Hilal sign former Man Utd forward Ighalo

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has signed for reigning Asian champions Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club said on Sunday. The Nigeria international, who spent a year on loan at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has signed an 18-month contract with the Riyadh-based club after a 12-month stint at Saudi rivals Al Shabab.

The 32-year-old is currently the Saudi Professional League's joint-top scorer, with 12 goals alongside Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca. Ighalo replaces former France international forward Bafetimbi Gomis, who left Al-Hilal last week after helping the club win the Asian Champions League in both 2019 and 2021.

