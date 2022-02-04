Left Menu

England coach Silverwood leaves after Ashes humiliation

He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.Under Chris, England Mens white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 09:27 IST
England coach Silverwood leaves after Ashes humiliation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chris Silverwood stepped down as England cricket coach, becoming the second significant departure amid the fallout from the team's humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia.

Ashley Giles, England's director of cricket, left his role on Wednesday in the wake of the men's team losing 4-0 to Australia.

“The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team,'' Silverwood said. “I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter.” An interim coach will be appointed ahead of next month's three tests in the West Indies.

“During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it,'' England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive officer Tom Harrison said. ''He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

“Under Chris, England Men's white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka. He has led the England Men's team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022