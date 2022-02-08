NFL-Super Bowl a game changer for local LA businesses -officials

This Sunday's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will bring in half a billion dollars for local business in the Los Angeles region, city officials said on Monday.

At a press conference kicking off Super Bowl week, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said his city looked forward to reaping the economic benefits while hosting a "world class event." "The Super Bowl means millions of dollars in economic benefits for the city, bringing thousands of out-of-town visitors -- and their credit cards and cash -- to our local hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail businesses," Butts said.

"The entire region is expected to reap about $500 million in business they would otherwise not have had." The championship game at the new $5.5 billion stadium marks the dawn of an exciting new era for Inglewood, Butts said.

The state-of-the-art stadium is set to host College Football Playoffs next year, will likely host World Cup soccer matches in 2026, and the Olympics opening ceremony in 2028. "The benefits for the city will compound with each subsequent event, and that starts this week," Butts said.

"We cannot wait to support an unforgettable event." LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the NFL Fan Experience, an interactive exhibit at the LA Convention Center that celebrates the league's history, broke attendance records over the weekend with 40,000 fans passing through.

"Whether you're visiting from out of town or live two blocks away, this is your convention center and this NFL Experience is great," Garcetti said. Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of league events at the NFL, said the league is firmly committed to Inglewood, having established its west coast headquarters there.

"We're so proud of our partnership with Inglewood, with the community, with your school district. And that's not just during the Super Bowl, that's year round," he said. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

