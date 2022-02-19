Have The Winter Olympics Been A Net Negative For China?

It's an honor to host the Olympics, and countries invest huge amounts of time, money, and effort into not only fighting for the chance but also preparing their chosen cities for the event. This winter, China has had the opportunity to host for the first time since the '08 Summer Games in Beijing. And for the most part, the games have gone smoothly enough. A few headline issues, however, have made it fair to wonder whether hosting these Winter Olympics has been a net negative for China...

Weather

You'd think that some natural snowfall would not have any effect on an event called the "Winter Olympics," but that's exactly what happened. Half the talk for the first week of the games was that all of the snow for snow-related events such as skiing and snowboarding was actually entirely man-made snow. It's not unheard of for snow to be made for these competitions, but typically it's in more of a supplementary manner. Meanwhile, when actual snowfall finally arrived, NPR noted that it had basically done so in time to disrupt the events that don't call for it. Indeed, the surprise arrival of real snow affected not only the areas where the participants were to compete but also the performance of the participants. Many of the skiers participating in the giant slalom actually couldn't finish the first qualifier due to visibility issues.

Climate Highlighted

While the sudden change of weather was certainly an issue for everyone, the broader spectre of climate change has also loomed large –– with China having long been recognized as one of the main countries involved in climate-related controversies. Images of giant ski jump platforms layered with fake snow and surrounded by completely barren land and power plants –– while largely symbolic –– have gotten a lot of play. It's a grim look.

The Standard Issues

Hosting events such as the Olympics comes with a hefty price tag. AskMoney summed up the true cost of hosting in a recent article, revealing that countries pour billions (in USD terms) into the effort, and are often left with improvements that get little sustainable use. Between the construction of arenas, courts, slopes, and "villages" for the participants –– as well as the development of infrastructure and hospitality –– it's a massive endeavor. This is true to the point at which it's fair to ask if the pride, bragging rights, and income from investment and tourism are worth it. This issue is not unique to China or Beijing, but it certainly hovers over a Winter Olympics that has not gone entirely smoothly.

Peng Shuai

If you're not aware of this particular controversy, Peng Shuai is a Chinese tennis star who accused a public official of rape several months ago and has since then more or less gone missing (but for a few seemingly controlled appearances). She also removed social media posts regarding the accusation and issued denials, prompting widespread speculation that she was being coerced into silence. Shuai appeared at the Olympics alongside the IOC director, and bafflingly denied ever having made her allegations. It's been very troubling and her presence at the games did more to re-ignite the outcry than get China off the hook.

The Russian Scandal

The IOC is in control here more than China, but it's still not a great look for the Beijing games to be tainted by the biggest real-time scandal in years, if not decades, at the Olympics. To recap, a 15-year-old Russian figure-skating prodigy tested positive for a banned substance, but the IOC decided she could continue to compete. In addition, if she medals, there will be no medal ceremony –– meaning the others who medal also won't get that moment. It's important to remember that the athlete, in this case, is a minor, and it's her coaches and trainers who likely bear responsibility. Nevertheless, the incident has tainted the games. The countries that get to host the Olympic games spare no expense in making sure that everything's perfect. It's a widely televised event, after all, and the eyes of the entire world are on them. However, even though China is undoubtedly doing what it can to put on a good show –– as it did in the 2008 Summer Games –– problems both in and out of its control keep popping up. In the end, it's hard to view the event as much of a positive for the host nation.