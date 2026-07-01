Anthropic's AI Models Cleared for Controlled U.S. Access Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic Said On Tuesday That The Us Commerce Department Lifted Export Controls On Its Fable And Mythos Ai Models

The U.S. Commerce Department has removed export restrictions on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos AI models, less than three weeks after limiting their use due to national security risks. This decision allows Mythos 5 models limited access to select U.S. organizations.

The agency’s move follows heightened scrutiny by Washington over advanced AI models, particularly concerning their misuse by military intelligence in nations like China and Russia. Anthropic initially disabled its advanced AI models after a June 12 order but has now been permitted to resume access under certain conditions.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the agreement, emphasizing Anthropic's commitment to identifying security risks and ensuring compliance with government protocols. As the AI sector continues grappling with these challenges, questions remain regarding the U.S.'s ability to handle similar threats from international actors.