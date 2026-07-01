Anthropic's AI Models Cleared for Controlled U.S. Access Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export controls on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos AI models, enabling access only to trusted U.S. organizations, following concerns about their potential misuse. Anthropic agreed to collaborate with the government to detect and address security risks, ensuring their AI models are used responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anthropic Said On Tuesday That The Us Commerce Department Lifted Export Controls On Its Fable And Mythos Ai Models | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:46 IST
Anthropic's AI Models Cleared for Controlled U.S. Access Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Commerce Department has removed export restrictions on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos AI models, less than three weeks after limiting their use due to national security risks. This decision allows Mythos 5 models limited access to select U.S. organizations.

The agency’s move follows heightened scrutiny by Washington over advanced AI models, particularly concerning their misuse by military intelligence in nations like China and Russia. Anthropic initially disabled its advanced AI models after a June 12 order but has now been permitted to resume access under certain conditions.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the agreement, emphasizing Anthropic's commitment to identifying security risks and ensuring compliance with government protocols. As the AI sector continues grappling with these challenges, questions remain regarding the U.S.'s ability to handle similar threats from international actors.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026