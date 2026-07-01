Anthropic's AI Models Cleared for Controlled U.S. Access Amid Security Concerns
The U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export controls on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos AI models, enabling access only to trusted U.S. organizations, following concerns about their potential misuse. Anthropic agreed to collaborate with the government to detect and address security risks, ensuring their AI models are used responsibly.
The U.S. Commerce Department has removed export restrictions on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos AI models, less than three weeks after limiting their use due to national security risks. This decision allows Mythos 5 models limited access to select U.S. organizations.
The agency’s move follows heightened scrutiny by Washington over advanced AI models, particularly concerning their misuse by military intelligence in nations like China and Russia. Anthropic initially disabled its advanced AI models after a June 12 order but has now been permitted to resume access under certain conditions.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the agreement, emphasizing Anthropic's commitment to identifying security risks and ensuring compliance with government protocols. As the AI sector continues grappling with these challenges, questions remain regarding the U.S.'s ability to handle similar threats from international actors.