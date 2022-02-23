Left Menu

Cricket-Interim coach McDonald yet to discuss full-time role with Cricket Australia

"Clearly I have to make a decision before that if the process is run to the timeline Cricket Australia are giving," McDonald added.

Australia's interim coach Andrew McDonald said he has yet to hold formal discussions with governing body Cricket Australia about the possibility of taking up the full-time role following the exit of Justin Langer. Langer, who guided Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in November and a 4-0 Ashes triumph against England last month, rejected a short-term extension and resigned this month.

McDonald was appointed on an interim basis ahead of the team's tour of Pakistan next month and is considered a front-runner for the permanent role, having effectively served as Langer's deputy since 2019. "I haven't had any conversations either way," McDonald told reporters on Wednesday. "It's really just been bedding down the interim role until the end of Pakistan (tour) and getting to work on the preparations, getting to work on the team.

"I'm very happy with whatever timelines they (Cricket Australia) want to work within. It won't become a distraction, that will just be happening in the background." Cricket Australia chairman Lachie Henderson said on Monday that the governing body is open to splitting the head coach's role, conceding it was taxing for one person to coach across formats.

"Clearly I have to make a decision before that if the process is run to the timeline Cricket Australia are giving," McDonald added. "We'll work through it once we see what the job looks like."

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who has also been linked with the Australia head coach job, told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday there had been "no contact" when asked if he had been interviewed for the position.

