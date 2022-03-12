Left Menu

Cricket-India win the toss and bat against Sri Lanka in day-night test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final match of the two-test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, a day-night match in Bengaluru. The hosts made only one change to their team from the first match, with spinner Axar Patel coming in for Jayant Yadav.

Cricket-India win the toss and bat against Sri Lanka in day-night test
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final match of the two-test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, a day-night match in Bengaluru.

The hosts made only one change to their team from the first match, with spinner Axar Patel coming in for Jayant Yadav. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replace Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara. India is hosting a day-night test for only the third time after matches in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, where they comprehensively beat Bangladesh and England, respectively.

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs. TEAMS

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Charith Asalanka, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

