Saina exits Swiss Open
PTI | Basel | Updated: 25-03-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:33 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the Swiss Open after losing her women's singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia here.
The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent on Thursday night.
However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia to announce cabinet decision on 5G on Wednesday - minister
Russia, Belarus, Ukraine to skip Malaysia's arms fair
Malaysia polls in spotlight as reforms see youth voter influx
Malaysia to announce cabinet decision on 5G on Wednesday - minister
Malaysia PM's alliance wins key election test amid rise in youth voters