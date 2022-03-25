Left Menu

Saina exits Swiss Open

PTI | Basel | Updated: 25-03-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:33 IST
Saina exits Swiss Open
India shuttler Saina Nehwal (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the Swiss Open after losing her women's singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia here.

The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent on Thursday night.

However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.

