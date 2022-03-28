Left Menu

Rugby-Cron to take over Western Force at end of season

Simon Cron will take over from Tim Sampson as Western Force coach at the end of the Super Rugby season, the team said on Monday. Cron, the nephew of New Zealand scrum consultant Mike Cron and a former coach of Australia's under-20 side, has signed a two-year deal with the Perth team. He is currently coach of Japanese team Toyota Verblitz, where former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is the club's director of rugby.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-03-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 06:32 IST
Rugby-Cron to take over Western Force at end of season
  • Country:
  • Australia

Simon Cron will take over from Tim Sampson as Western Force coach at the end of the Super Rugby season, the team said on Monday. Cron, the nephew of New Zealand scrum consultant Mike Cron and a former coach of Australia's under-20 side, has signed a two-year deal with the Perth team.

He is currently coach of Japanese team Toyota Verblitz, where former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is the club's director of rugby. "Simon is one of world rugby's most talented young coaches whose philosophy is to make better rugby players, both on and off the field," Force owner and billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest said in a statement.

"Simon's leadership and technical knowledge of the game will be welcomed by the player and coaching team at the Force, as it builds to be a true powerhouse in world rugby." The Force (2-4) lie seventh in the 12-team competition after a 39-38 defeat at home to the leading ACT Brumbies during round six action over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022