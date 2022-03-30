FACTBOX-Soccer-List of European countries qualified for 2022 World Cup

List of European countries qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar this year after Tuesday's playoff games: Belgium

Croatia Denmark

England France

Germany Netherlands

Poland Portugal

Serbia Spain

Switzerland Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final European qualifier and complete the 13-team European lineup.

The 2022 World Cup will be played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

