FACTBOX-Soccer-List of European countries qualified for 2022 World Cup
List of European countries qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar this year after Tuesday's playoff games: Belgium
Croatia Denmark
England France
Germany Netherlands
Poland Portugal
Serbia Spain
Switzerland Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final European qualifier and complete the 13-team European lineup.
The 2022 World Cup will be played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. (Editing by Toby Davis)
