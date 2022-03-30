Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of European countries qualified for 2022 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 04:13 IST
List of European countries qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar this year after Tuesday's playoff games: Belgium

Croatia Denmark

England France

Germany Netherlands

Poland Portugal

Serbia Spain

Switzerland Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final European qualifier and complete the 13-team European lineup.

The 2022 World Cup will be played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

