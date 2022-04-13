Cricket-McDonald confirmed as Australia head coach

Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia in all three formats for the next four years after overseeing Australia's test series victory in Pakistan in a caretaker role.

McDonald served as an assistant under Justin Langer since 2019 and took the reins in Pakistan after Langer declined the offer of a short-term contract extension and promptly resigned. The 40-year-old was widely expected to take the head coach role on a permanent basis.

"We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport," CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement. "Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice."

McDonald will lead Australia through a busy year which includes test tours of Sri Lanka and India, and the T20 side's World Cup defence on home soil. "The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," McDonald said.

McDonald, who expressed concerns in February about the work-load of coaching the test, one-day and T20 sides, will be given the option of skipping certain short format series to rest. "Some white ball series may be led by an assistant given the significant workload ahead and the opportunity to continue to develop our coaches and players,” said CA high performance boss Ben Oliver.

