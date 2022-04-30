Left Menu

Jadeja resigns from CSK captaincy, Dhoni to lead in remaining games

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:14 IST
Jadeja resigns from CSK captaincy, Dhoni to lead in remaining games
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI/IPL) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday ''relinquished'' Chennai Super Kings captaincy which was handed back to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League.

''Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,'' CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022