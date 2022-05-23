Golf-PGA Championship heads to playoff
Americans Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris were heading for a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club, after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole.
Americans Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris were heading for a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club, after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole. Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, staged a stunning rally, coming from seven shots back to card a three-under 67 and get to five-under.
Zalatoris birdied the last for a 71 to earn his spot in the playoff. Leading by one stepping onto the 18th tee, Pereira had a hand on the Wanamaker trophy then threw it away when his tee shot found the creek, taking a double-bogey.
