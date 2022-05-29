Soccer-Champions League final kicks off after 36-minute delay

Left Menu

Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off following a 36-minute delay after police tried to hold off fans trying to force their way into the Stade de France and trouble was still going on after the game started. A stadium announcement said the 2100 local time (1900GMT) kick off was being delayed for security reasons, adding later that the start of European club soccer's showpiece had been postponed "due to the late arrival of fans".

Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off following a 36-minute delay after police tried to hold off fans trying to force their way into the Stade de France and trouble was still going on after the game started.

A stadium announcement said the 2100 local time (1900GMT) kick off was being delayed for security reasons, adding later that the start of European club soccer's showpiece had been postponed "due to the late arrival of fans". “Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight,” French police said in a statement.

Reuters TV footage showed riot police chasing fans outside the stadium as they ran away and others being escorted away. Dozens of supporters forced their way into the stadium premises and others outside, including children, were being tear-gassed by riot police, a Reuters witness said.

"We have intervened to push back fans trying to force their way through," French police said, adding after kickoff that the "manoeuvre" was still ongoing. Some riot police officers stormed into the stadium while others were charging at supporters still trying to knock down the stadium's gates.

