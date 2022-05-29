Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid stun Liverpool 1-0 to clinch Champions League title

Vinicius tapped in at the far post from a Federico Valverde pass in the 59th minute after Liverpool had completely dominated the first half, to secure Real's fourth European crown in the last seven years. Six-time European champions Liverpool, who had come close in the 21st minute through Sadio Mane when his low drive was tipped on to the post by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, tried to bounce back but the keeper made a string of key saves in the second half.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 03:03 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Vinicius Junior's second half tap-in steered Real Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday for the Spanish champions' record-extending 14th European Cup victory. Vinicius tapped in at the far post from a Federico Valverde pass in the 59th minute after Liverpool had completely dominated the first half, to secure Real's fourth European crown in the last seven years.

Six-time European champions Liverpool, who had come close in the 21st minute through Sadio Mane when his low drive was tipped on to the post by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, tried to bounce back but the keeper made a string of key saves in the second half. There was a 36-minute delay to the kick off as police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the Stade de France and trouble was still going on after the game started.

