SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia in wake of allegations against coach

The Sports Authority of India SAI has decided to call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of inappropriate behaviour during the training-cum-competition trip. SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:21 IST
Sports Authority of India Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to call the entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of ''inappropriate behavior'' during the training-cum-competition trip. The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclist, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia.

SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations and formed an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has decided to cut short the training trip. ''SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia,'' Singh said. It has been learned that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

